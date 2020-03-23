Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Takes $96,000 Position in TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,240 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 10,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

TXMD opened at $1.01 on Monday. TherapeuticsMD Inc has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $5.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15. The company has a market cap of $274.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.64.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.82 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 354.79% and a negative return on equity of 1,170.63%. The business’s revenue was up 212.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD Inc will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXMD. Zacks Investment Research raised TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on TherapeuticsMD from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

