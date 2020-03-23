Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases New Holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned about 0.07% of Aldeyra Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. 59.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $1.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.39. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $12.79. The company has a market cap of $56.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.66.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.21. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aldeyra Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.38.

In related news, Director Richard Douglas purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjögren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency.

