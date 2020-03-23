Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Makes New Investment in Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned 0.11% of Soleno Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. 44.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLNO opened at $1.84 on Monday. Soleno Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $4.11. The company has a market cap of $82.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.21.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.20). On average, research analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics Inc will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLNO. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Laidlaw assumed coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Soleno Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is diazoxide choline controlled-release, a tablet that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc in May 2017.

