Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Makes New Investment in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in BlackBerry by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 50,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in BlackBerry by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 219,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BB opened at $3.38 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 1.79. BlackBerry Ltd has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $10.29.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.31 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Ltd will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BB. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

