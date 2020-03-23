Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys New Stake in Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aphria during the 4th quarter valued at $493,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Aphria by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 259,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 17,259 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Aphria by 345.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,434,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,800 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aphria during the 4th quarter valued at $740,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Aphria by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 159,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Aphria alerts:

NYSE APHA opened at $2.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $670.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 2.67. Aphria Inc has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $10.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.83.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $91.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.88 million. Equities analysts expect that Aphria Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APHA shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Aphria in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Aphria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. CIBC raised Aphria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Aphria in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.15.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

Featured Article: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.