Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys New Shares in Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fitbit in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fitbit by 13.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 19,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fitbit in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Fitbit by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,868 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Fitbit by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Fitbit alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.61.

In related news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $1,234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,643.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Andy Missan sold 115,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $738,047.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,423.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 321,954 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,931 in the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FIT opened at $6.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.52. Fitbit Inc has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.80.

About Fitbit

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fitbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fitbit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.