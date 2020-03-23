Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires Shares of 15,000 ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 17,747 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 9.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 332.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 16,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 14,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 19.1% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 31,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Aegis decreased their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.96.

NASDAQ ANGI opened at $4.82 on Monday. ANGI Homeservices Inc has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $18.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.87 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other news, CFO Jamie Cohen sold 4,474 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $36,597.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,807 shares in the company, valued at $47,501.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $92,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 411,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,259.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,950 shares of company stock worth $276,631. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

