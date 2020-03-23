Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Purchased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,459 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $54.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.34. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $53.91 and a 12 month high of $82.82.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ball from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Ball from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Ball in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.64.

In other news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,268,652.63. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 502,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,654,786.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 17,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $1,281,459.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 452,190 shares in the company, valued at $32,336,106.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

