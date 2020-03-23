Baader Bank Analysts Give Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) a €30.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DEQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Nord/LB set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.80 ($30.00) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €28.21 ($32.80).

Shares of DEQ opened at €11.93 ($13.87) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €22.02 and a 200 day moving average price of €24.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32. The company has a market capitalization of $737.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14. Deutsche EuroShop has a 52-week low of €14.15 ($16.45) and a 52-week high of €27.76 ($32.28).

Deutsche EuroShop is Germany's only public company, that invests solely in shopping centers in prime locations. The Company currently has equity interests in 21 European shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland. The market value of these shopping centers, which are predominantly in city center locations, amounts to 5.1 billion.

