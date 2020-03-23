B. Riley Trims NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Target Price to $29.00

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 156.86% from the company’s previous close.

NMIH has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of NMI in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised NMI from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.94.

NMI stock opened at $11.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.53. NMI has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $35.79.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.11 million. NMI had a net margin of 45.40% and a return on equity of 21.67%. Research analysts expect that NMI will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 25,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $826,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 517,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,697,966.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Scheid sold 27,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $828,767.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,122.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the fourth quarter worth $42,625,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NMI during the fourth quarter worth $17,197,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in NMI by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,249,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,178,000 after buying an additional 458,119 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NMI by 271.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 376,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,503,000 after buying an additional 275,353 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NMI by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,149,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,329,000 after buying an additional 259,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

