AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $49.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given AZZ an industry rank of 105 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

AZZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $26.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.62. AZZ has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.91. The firm has a market cap of $690.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.40.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.31 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AZZ will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AZZ by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,129,000 after acquiring an additional 47,259 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AZZ by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 758,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,843,000 after purchasing an additional 250,601 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of AZZ by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 41,567 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AZZ by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 392,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,040,000 after purchasing an additional 58,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in AZZ in the fourth quarter worth $16,279,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

