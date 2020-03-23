AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 87.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,335 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.25.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $129.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $128.58 and a 1-year high of $229.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.59 and a 200-day moving average of $212.78.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 35.42%. The company had revenue of $593.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 65.10%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

