Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Given New GBX 368 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 494 ($6.50) to GBX 368 ($4.84) in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AUTO. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 480 ($6.31) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group upgraded Auto Trader Group to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 560 ($7.37) in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 688 ($9.05) to GBX 653 ($8.59) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 572.56 ($7.53).

Shares of Auto Trader Group stock opened at GBX 377.20 ($4.96) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91. Auto Trader Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 426.30 ($5.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 747 ($9.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 526.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 544.41.

In other news, insider David W. Keens purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 361 ($4.75) per share, for a total transaction of £90,250 ($118,718.76).

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

