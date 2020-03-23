Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) vs. South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Financial Analysis

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) and South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and South Plains Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantic Capital Bancshares 0 2 2 0 2.50 South Plains Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00

Atlantic Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 95.47%. South Plains Financial has a consensus price target of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 45.76%. Given Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Atlantic Capital Bancshares is more favorable than South Plains Financial.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atlantic Capital Bancshares and South Plains Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantic Capital Bancshares $117.03 million 1.79 $49.85 million $1.20 8.10 South Plains Financial $189.57 million 1.40 $29.22 million $1.69 8.73

Atlantic Capital Bancshares has higher earnings, but lower revenue than South Plains Financial. Atlantic Capital Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than South Plains Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.8% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of South Plains Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Atlantic Capital Bancshares and South Plains Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantic Capital Bancshares 42.64% 8.58% 1.07% South Plains Financial 15.41% 11.68% 1.05%

Summary

Atlantic Capital Bancshares beats South Plains Financial on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit. In addition, the company offers cash and treasury management, capital market, payment processing, specialty commercial lending, small business administration and franchise lending, payroll, electronic payment, and online and mobile banking services. It serves small and mid-sized businesses, franchisees, commercial enterprises, not for profit institutions, institutional caliber commercial real estate developers and investors, public real estate investment trusts and other commercial real estate clients, and individuals and professional services businesses. The company primarily operates a loan production office Athens, Georgia; and 16 additional locations located in Fulton, Whitfield, and Oconee County, Georgia, as well as Hamilton, Union, Jefferson, Knox, and Loudon County, Tennessee. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

There is no company description available for South Plains Financial Inc.

