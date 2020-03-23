Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Holdings in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $7,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 186.4% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 10,358 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,177.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 552,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,936,000 after buying an additional 509,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total value of $5,797,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 141,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,798,753.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $138.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.19. Burlington Stores Inc has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $250.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 131.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores Inc will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

BURL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.38.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

