Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 47,311 Shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 570,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,311 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Centurylink worth $7,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centurylink during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Centurylink in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centurylink during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Centurylink by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTL opened at $9.10 on Monday. Centurylink Inc has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.90.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a positive return on equity of 10.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Centurylink Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

CTL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Centurylink in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Centurylink from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Centurylink in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Centurylink from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centurylink currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.11.

In other news, CFO Indraneel Dev acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 773,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,965,577. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Bruce Hanks bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 102,172 shares in the company, valued at $945,091. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

