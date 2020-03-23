Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 3,699 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,699 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $7,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XRAY shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.88.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $32.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.27 and its 200-day moving average is $54.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.96. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $60.87.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

