Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 2,879 Shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,879 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $6,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in TD Ameritrade by 292.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in TD Ameritrade by 1,938.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in TD Ameritrade by 1,264.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in TD Ameritrade by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in TD Ameritrade by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMTD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $52.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised TD Ameritrade from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research raised TD Ameritrade from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on TD Ameritrade from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. TD Ameritrade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

AMTD stock opened at $31.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.99 and a 200 day moving average of $44.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.22. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $54.57.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 34.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

