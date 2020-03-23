Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 276,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,946 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $6,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 8.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,007,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,354,000 after acquiring an additional 308,954 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,932,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,597,000 after purchasing an additional 673,094 shares during the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the third quarter worth about $42,334,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,785,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,378,000 after buying an additional 396,929 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,359,000. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Director James E. Mead sold 3,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $94,630.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,809.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $1,026,450.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,029 shares in the company, valued at $251,571.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,306 shares of company stock worth $1,714,770 over the last 90 days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DEA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet raised Easterly Government Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Easterly Government Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.17.

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $23.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $26.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.94.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $60.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.20 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 86.67%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

