Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $7.52 Million Stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,723 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,864 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Masco were worth $7,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 22,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Masco by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 15,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank lifted its position in shares of Masco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 46,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 25,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $1,186,616.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,892,612.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 82,624 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $3,965,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 246,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,818,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,576 shares of company stock worth $9,139,590. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Argus restated a “reduce” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays cut Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Masco in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.07.

MAS stock opened at $29.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.88. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48. Masco Corp has a twelve month low of $29.26 and a twelve month high of $50.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,655.00% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Corp will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Masco’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

