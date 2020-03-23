Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $7.32 Million Stock Position in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,285 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of UGI worth $7,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UGI. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in UGI during the third quarter worth $75,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in UGI by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in UGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in UGI in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UGI opened at $26.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.70. UGI Corp has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $56.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that UGI Corp will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.02%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of UGI in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on UGI from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UGI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.40.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

