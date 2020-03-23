Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $7.19 Million Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of MarketAxess worth $7,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 128.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,666,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,721,000 after acquiring an additional 61,609 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 12.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 17,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on MKTX. Raymond James upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays raised shares of MarketAxess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $343.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.67.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total value of $1,027,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,014,198.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $310.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $342.13 and its 200-day moving average is $359.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 57.52 and a beta of 0.31. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.51 and a 12-month high of $421.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

