Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ASH. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.56.

NYSE ASH traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.85. 77,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,344. Ashland Global has a 1 year low of $39.97 and a 1 year high of $81.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Ashland Global had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashland Global will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Guillermo Novo acquired 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,584.00. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ashland Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,927,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,936,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,710,000 after acquiring an additional 24,157 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,724,000. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

