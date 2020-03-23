Ascential (LON:ASCL) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Ascential (LON:ASCL) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. HSBC currently has GBX 240 ($3.16) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 460 ($6.05).

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ASCL. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank cut Ascential to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 470 ($6.18) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Ascential from GBX 410 ($5.39) to GBX 395 ($5.20) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 398.80 ($5.25).

Shares of ASCL opened at GBX 223.20 ($2.94) on Thursday. Ascential has a 12-month low of GBX 256.20 ($3.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 426.40 ($5.61). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 334.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 359.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.15. The stock has a market cap of $939.77 million and a P/E ratio of 117.47.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is a boost from Ascential’s previous dividend of $1.80. This represents a yield of 1.09%. Ascential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.16%.

In related news, insider Duncan Painter acquired 8,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.68) per share, for a total transaction of £17,998.92 ($23,676.56).

Ascential Company Profile

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services for product design, marketing, sales, and built environment and policy in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers industry-specific business intelligence, insights, and forecasting through data and digital subscription tools. The company was formerly known as Trident Floatco PLC and changed its name to Ascential plc in January 2016.

