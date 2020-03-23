Ascential (LON:ASCL) PT Lowered to GBX 275 at Barclays

Ascential (LON:ASCL) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 395 ($5.20) to GBX 275 ($3.62) in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 32.98% from the company’s current price.

ASCL has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Friday, March 6th. Liberum Capital raised Ascential to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 380 ($5.00) to GBX 420 ($5.52) in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. HSBC cut Ascential to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 240 ($3.16) in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut Ascential to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 470 ($6.18) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 386.80 ($5.09).

Shares of LON ASCL opened at GBX 206.80 ($2.72) on Monday. Ascential has a 52 week low of GBX 256.20 ($3.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 426.40 ($5.61). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 334.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 359.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.15. The company has a market cap of $939.77 million and a P/E ratio of 108.84.

In other news, insider Duncan Painter acquired 8,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.68) per share, with a total value of £17,998.92 ($23,676.56).

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services for product design, marketing, sales, and built environment and policy in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers industry-specific business intelligence, insights, and forecasting through data and digital subscription tools. The company was formerly known as Trident Floatco PLC and changed its name to Ascential plc in January 2016.

