Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) Director Sells $1,498,400.00 in Stock

Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) Director Bradley Albert Margus sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $1,498,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,483.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $39.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.86 and a quick ratio of 6.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.14. Arvinas Inc has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $54.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 2.44.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 30.16% and a negative net margin of 163.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arvinas Inc will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the third quarter worth $447,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Arvinas by 578.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 75,733 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the third quarter worth $137,000. 5AM Venture Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth $56,639,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the third quarter worth $47,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on ARVN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Arvinas from $35.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush increased their price target on Arvinas from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Arvinas from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Arvinas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.55.

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

