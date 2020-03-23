Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AJG. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Arthur J Gallagher & Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.11.

NYSE AJG opened at $71.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.75. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 1-year low of $65.09 and a 1-year high of $109.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.53 and a 200-day moving average of $94.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.34%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $361,426.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,426.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $1,556,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,132,855.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AJG. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 35,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 26,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

