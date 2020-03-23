Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Artesian Resources in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ:ARTNA opened at $32.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.86. Artesian Resources has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.18.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Artesian Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Artesian Resources by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 7,126 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Artesian Resources by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Artesian Resources by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 9,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Artesian Resources by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,219,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

