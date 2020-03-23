Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Artesian Resources in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.
NASDAQ:ARTNA opened at $32.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.86. Artesian Resources has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.18.
About Artesian Resources
Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware.
