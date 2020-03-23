Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) vs. Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Head-To-Head Analysis

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) and Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Ark Restaurants alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ark Restaurants and Bloomin’ Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ark Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A Bloomin’ Brands 0 4 6 0 2.60

Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus price target of $23.44, suggesting a potential upside of 385.39%. Given Bloomin’ Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bloomin’ Brands is more favorable than Ark Restaurants.

Volatility and Risk

Ark Restaurants has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bloomin’ Brands has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ark Restaurants and Bloomin’ Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ark Restaurants $162.35 million 0.20 $2.68 million N/A N/A Bloomin’ Brands $4.14 billion 0.10 $130.57 million $1.54 3.14

Bloomin’ Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Ark Restaurants.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.7% of Ark Restaurants shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.3% of Bloomin’ Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.2% of Ark Restaurants shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Bloomin’ Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Ark Restaurants pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.7%. Bloomin’ Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.6%. Bloomin’ Brands pays out 51.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bloomin’ Brands has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Bloomin’ Brands is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ark Restaurants and Bloomin’ Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ark Restaurants 2.57% 9.96% 4.16% Bloomin’ Brands 3.15% 74.91% 3.92%

Summary

Bloomin’ Brands beats Ark Restaurants on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of September 29, 2018, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, D.C.; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 1 in the Faneuil Hall Marketplace in Boston, Massachusetts; 2 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 19 fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated 1,075 restaurants and franchised 165 restaurants. Bloomin' Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.