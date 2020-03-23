Arcblock Price Reaches $0.0649 (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. One Arcblock token can now be purchased for $0.0649 or 0.00001104 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, BitMart, Cobinhood and CoinBene. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. Arcblock has a market cap of $6.39 million and $4.06 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016981 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.07 or 0.02706354 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00190326 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00042072 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000627 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00034100 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000179 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Arcblock

Arcblock can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, CoinBene, Cobinhood, DDEX, BitMart, OKEx, IDEX, Huobi, Gate.io, Bithumb, LBank, Kucoin and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

