APIX (APIX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $116.00

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 23rd. APIX has a market cap of $1.38 million and $116.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APIX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0414 or 0.00000671 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, APIX has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015968 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.68 or 0.02650102 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00190075 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00033453 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00034456 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,222,857 tokens. The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform . The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io

APIX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

