AON (NYSE:AON) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

AON (NYSE:AON) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AON. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of AON from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AON from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, William Blair upgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.90.

Shares of AON stock opened at $149.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.78. AON has a 52 week low of $145.05 and a 52 week high of $238.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. AON had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 55.95%. AON’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AON will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,617.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,534,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,644 shares of company stock worth $4,285,545 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Capital World Investors boosted its position in AON by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,217,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,584 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth $289,549,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,557,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $949,202,000 after purchasing an additional 879,207 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,801,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,214,000 after purchasing an additional 617,511 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,437,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,356,000 after buying an additional 342,904 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

