Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) PT Lowered to GBX 750 at Jefferies Financial Group

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 750 ($9.87) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.66) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 760 ($10.00) price objective (down previously from GBX 850 ($11.18)) on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Antofagasta to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 868.08 ($11.42).

ANTO opened at GBX 653.40 ($8.60) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion and a PE ratio of 9.89. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of GBX 656.60 ($8.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,026 ($13.50). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 784.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 869.60.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. Antofagasta’s payout ratio is currently 0.56%.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

