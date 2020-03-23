Anoncoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.00 (ANC)

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, Anoncoin has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. Anoncoin has a market capitalization of $42,868.45 and approximately $6.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anoncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000329 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000332 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Anoncoin

ANC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject . The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Anoncoin is anoncoin.net

Buying and Selling Anoncoin

Anoncoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

