Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Barclays

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BUD. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.61.
BUD stock opened at $39.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.51. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a 52-week low of $32.58 and a 52-week high of $102.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Anheuser Busch Inbev
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.
