Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Barclays

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BUD. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.61.

BUD stock opened at $39.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.51. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a 52-week low of $32.58 and a 52-week high of $102.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anheuser Busch Inbev will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

