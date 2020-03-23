Anglo American (LON:AAL) Given New GBX 1,750 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 2,600 ($34.20) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

AAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Oddo Bhf dropped their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,750 ($36.17) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, March 5th. HSBC lowered Anglo American to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,350 ($30.91) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,198.75 ($28.92).

LON:AAL opened at GBX 1,105.60 ($14.54) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion and a PE ratio of 4.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,679.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,938.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Anglo American has a 12 month low of GBX 1,533.20 ($20.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,294 ($30.18).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.32%.

In other news, insider Mark Cutifani sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,943 ($25.56), for a total transaction of £233,160 ($306,708.76).

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

