Analyzing Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) & Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) and Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Revance Therapeutics and Heron Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revance Therapeutics $410,000.00 1,818.98 -$159.43 million ($3.67) -3.57 Heron Therapeutics $145.97 million 7.27 -$204.75 million ($2.50) -4.70

Revance Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Heron Therapeutics. Heron Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Revance Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Revance Therapeutics and Heron Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revance Therapeutics N/A -81.09% -52.00% Heron Therapeutics -140.27% -61.74% -46.71%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.7% of Revance Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Revance Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of Heron Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Revance Therapeutics and Heron Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revance Therapeutics 0 1 7 0 2.88 Heron Therapeutics 0 0 8 0 3.00

Revance Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $30.86, indicating a potential upside of 135.55%. Heron Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 274.79%. Given Heron Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Heron Therapeutics is more favorable than Revance Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Revance Therapeutics has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heron Therapeutics has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Heron Therapeutics beats Revance Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine. It is also developing DAXI for forehead lines and lateral canthal lines; DaxibotulinumtoxinA Topical for therapeutic and aesthetic applications; and OnabotulinumtoxinA, a biosimilar to BOTOX. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Mylan Ireland Limited for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of a biosimilar to BOTOX. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration. It offers SUSTOL (granisetron) extended-release injection for the prevention of acute and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with moderately emetogenic chemotherapy, or anthracycline and cyclophosphamide combination chemotherapy regimens. The company is also developing CINVANTI, an intravenous formulation of aprepitant, a substance P/neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist for the prevention of acute and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with highly emetogenic cancer chemotherapy, as well as nausea and vomiting associated with moderately emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; and HTX-011, an investigational, long-acting, and extended-release formulation of the local anesthetic bupivacaine in a fixed-dose combination with the anti-inflammatory meloxicam for post-operative pain management. The company was formerly known as A.P. Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Heron Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2014. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

