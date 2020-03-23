Analyzing Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) & TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP)

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) and TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ra Pharmaceuticals and TFF Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ra Pharmaceuticals 0 10 0 0 2.00 TFF Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ra Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $47.38, suggesting a potential upside of 3.67%. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 245.62%. Given TFF Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TFF Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Ra Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Ra Pharmaceuticals and TFF Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ra Pharmaceuticals N/A -44.61% -41.60% TFF Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.2% of TFF Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Ra Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ra Pharmaceuticals and TFF Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ra Pharmaceuticals $3.00 million 720.99 -$102.69 million ($2.31) -19.78 TFF Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TFF Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ra Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

TFF Pharmaceuticals beats Ra Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules. Its lead product candidate is Zilucoplan, an injection into the tissue under the skin that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG); has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH); and has completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with renal impairment. The company's pre-clinical programs include Factor D inhibition for treating C3 glomerulonephritis and dense deposit disease; and inhibitors of other complement factors for renal, autoimmune, and central nervous system diseases. It has collaboration and license agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. to identify orally available cyclic peptides for non-complement program targets, and provide research and development services. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Austin, Texas.

