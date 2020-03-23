Analyzing Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) & Shinhan Financial Group (NASDAQ:SHG)

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) and Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Mercantil Bank alerts:

17.9% of Mercantil Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Shinhan Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Mercantil Bank shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Shinhan Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Mercantil Bank and Shinhan Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercantil Bank $370.08 million 1.68 $51.33 million $1.24 11.86 Shinhan Financial Group $15.19 billion 0.57 $2.72 billion $5.96 3.08

Shinhan Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Mercantil Bank. Shinhan Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mercantil Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mercantil Bank and Shinhan Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercantil Bank 13.87% 6.55% 0.67% Shinhan Financial Group 18.43% 8.62% 0.66%

Volatility & Risk

Mercantil Bank has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shinhan Financial Group has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Mercantil Bank and Shinhan Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercantil Bank 0 4 0 0 2.00 Shinhan Financial Group 1 2 0 0 1.67

Mercantil Bank presently has a consensus target price of $18.98, indicating a potential upside of 28.99%. Given Mercantil Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Mercantil Bank is more favorable than Shinhan Financial Group.

Summary

Mercantil Bank beats Shinhan Financial Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mercantil Bank Company Profile

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional. It offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. The company also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts. In addition, it offers trust and estate planning products and services, brokerage and investment advisory services in global capital markets, and wealth management and fiduciary services. Further, the company provides debit and credit cards; remote deposit capture, online banking, mobile banking, e-statements, night depository, direct deposit, and treasury management services; and cashier's checks, safe deposit boxes, and letters of credit. As of March 21, 2019, it operated 23 banking centers comprising 15 in South Florida and 8 in Houston, as well as loan production offices in Dallas, Texas, and New York. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services. The company also provides corporate banking services, such as investment banking, real estate financing, overseas real estate and development project financing, infrastructure and structured financing, equity/venture investments, mergers and acquisitions consulting, and securitization; derivatives services comprising securities and derivative products, and foreign exchange trading; and working capital loans and facilities loans. In addition, it is involved in treasury and investment activities in international capital markets consisting of foreign currency-denominated securities trading, foreign exchange trading and services, trade-related financial services, international factoring services, and foreign banking operations. Further, the company offers trust account management, securities brokerage, and asset management services, as well as leasing and equipment financing, savings banking, loan collection and credit reporting, collective investment administration, private equity investment, and financial system development services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a network of 865 service centers; 6,076 ATMs; 9 cash dispensers; and 35 digital kiosks. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantil Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantil Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.