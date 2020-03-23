Analyzing Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) and Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO)

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) and Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kura Sushi USA and Del Taco Restaurants’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Sushi USA $64.25 million 1.05 $1.46 million $0.27 29.85 Del Taco Restaurants $512.95 million 0.19 -$118.29 million $0.47 5.57

Kura Sushi USA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Del Taco Restaurants. Del Taco Restaurants is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kura Sushi USA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Kura Sushi USA and Del Taco Restaurants, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kura Sushi USA 1 0 4 0 2.60 Del Taco Restaurants 0 0 2 0 3.00

Kura Sushi USA presently has a consensus price target of $31.50, suggesting a potential upside of 290.82%. Del Taco Restaurants has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 281.68%. Given Kura Sushi USA’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Kura Sushi USA is more favorable than Del Taco Restaurants.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.7% of Kura Sushi USA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.8% of Del Taco Restaurants shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Kura Sushi USA shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Del Taco Restaurants shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kura Sushi USA and Del Taco Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Sushi USA N/A N/A N/A Del Taco Restaurants -23.06% 4.36% 1.83%

Summary

Del Taco Restaurants beats Kura Sushi USA on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. operates revolving sushi bar restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine and a revolving sushi service model. As of April 1, 2019, it operated 21 restaurants in California, Texas, Georgia, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc. and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc. in October 2017. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Irvine, California. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is a subsidiary of Kura Sushi, Inc.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, California.

