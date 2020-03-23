Analyzing DIRTT Environmental (DRTT) & Its Peers

DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ: DRTT) is one of 213 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare DIRTT Environmental to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.8% of DIRTT Environmental shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares DIRTT Environmental and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DIRTT Environmental $247.74 million -$4.40 million -17.59 DIRTT Environmental Competitors $2.13 billion $352.79 million 2.65

DIRTT Environmental’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than DIRTT Environmental. DIRTT Environmental is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for DIRTT Environmental and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DIRTT Environmental 0 0 2 0 3.00 DIRTT Environmental Competitors 2271 10074 17684 952 2.56

DIRTT Environmental presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 468.50%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 39.36%. Given DIRTT Environmental’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe DIRTT Environmental is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares DIRTT Environmental and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DIRTT Environmental N/A N/A N/A DIRTT Environmental Competitors -6.41% -92.83% -5.86%

About DIRTT Environmental

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacture of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The company was founded by Geoff Gosling, Barrie Loberg, Kristin Moore, and Mogens F. Smed in 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

