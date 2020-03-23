Analysts Set H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (STO:HM.B) Price Target at SEK 185

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (STO:HM.B) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is SEK 185.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HM.B. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 220 target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 225 price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 165 price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group set a SEK 125 price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 230 price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of HM.B stock opened at SEK 107.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of SEK 187.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of SEK 190.20. H & M Hennes & Mauritz has a 12-month low of SEK 129.22 and a 12-month high of SEK 245.80.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a Sweden-based company active in the clothing industry. It operates under such brand names, as H&M, H&M Home, COS, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday and & Other Stories. It is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of clothing items and related accessories. The Company’s product range comprises clothing, including underwear and sportswear, for men, women, children and teenagers, as well as cosmetic products, accessories, footwear and home textiles.

