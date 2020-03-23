Analysts Expect Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) to Post $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $42.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Vishay Precision Group an industry rank of 105 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VPG. ValuEngine raised shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Vishay Precision Group from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

In related news, Director Wes Cummins sold 4,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $117,283.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at $38,952.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 78.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 224.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vishay Precision Group during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the third quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VPG opened at $17.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $242.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.57. Vishay Precision Group has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $41.90.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $69.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

