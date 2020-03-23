Analysts Expect Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) to Post $1.41 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) have received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. Cambridge Bancorp’s rating score has declined by 33.3% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $86.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $1.41 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cambridge Bancorp an industry rank of 178 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CATC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Cambridge Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

In other news, CEO Denis K. Sheahan purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.77 per share, for a total transaction of $145,540.00. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 115,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,405,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 152,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,212,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,560,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 146.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. 46.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CATC stock opened at $49.70 on Friday. Cambridge Bancorp has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $85.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $268.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.82.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.04. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $31.54 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cambridge Bancorp will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

