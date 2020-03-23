Analysts Anticipate China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) to Announce $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $20.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given China Yuchai International an industry rank of 221 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have commented on CYD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Yuchai International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded China Yuchai International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shah Capital Management lifted its stake in China Yuchai International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,601,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,006,000 after purchasing an additional 116,320 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,930,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,730,000 after buying an additional 400,161 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 567,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,564,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 164,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in China Yuchai International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of China Yuchai International stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.68. China Yuchai International has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $18.51.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel and natural gas engines for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

