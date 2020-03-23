Analysts Anticipate Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) to Announce -$0.21 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) to announce ($0.21) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Athenex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.08. Athenex reported earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athenex will report full-year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($1.02). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($0.63). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Athenex.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 86.32% and a negative net margin of 122.25%. The business had revenue of $34.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Athenex in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub lowered Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Athenex in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

In other Athenex news, Director Benson Kwan Hung Tsang bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.39 per share, with a total value of $41,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Manson Fok purchased 50,000 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $483,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $620,980. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Athenex by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,532,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,100,000 after buying an additional 797,222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Athenex by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,676,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,517 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Athenex by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,055,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,838,000 after acquiring an additional 453,654 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Athenex by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 834,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,743,000 after purchasing an additional 228,511 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Athenex by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 794,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,137,000 after purchasing an additional 46,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATNX opened at $6.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.42. Athenex has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $21.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.21.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

