Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 547,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,602 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $16,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $91,013.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,863.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Katherine H. Blackburn acquired 58,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $993,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,202.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FITB opened at $12.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.36. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $31.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FITB. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

