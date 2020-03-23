Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 213,554 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,554 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Campbell Soup worth $16,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,819,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,366,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,512,000 after acquiring an additional 80,497 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,339,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,195,000 after buying an additional 62,965 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 884,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,728,000 after buying an additional 109,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 692,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,992,000 after buying an additional 7,768 shares during the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CPB opened at $45.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.51. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $35.27 and a one year high of $57.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.70.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 17.46%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

