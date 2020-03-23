Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,946 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.42% of Cabot Microelectronics worth $17,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 1,365.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Cabot Microelectronics news, Director Richard Hill sold 5,135 shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $857,288.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,369.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas S. Roman sold 6,075 shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total transaction of $976,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,135 shares of company stock valued at $9,374,123. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $89.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.60. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a one year low of $85.26 and a one year high of $169.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $283.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.60 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 19.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Cabot Microelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CCMP shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cabot Microelectronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.33.

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

