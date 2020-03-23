Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $19.61 Million Position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 826,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 237,370 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $19,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Williams Companies by 735.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 178,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 157,464 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 278.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 5,923 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 273.4% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,276,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William H. Spence bought 6,500 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $95,745.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $225,398.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Spence bought 4,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,107.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 83,600 shares of company stock worth $1,363,083. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMB. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Barclays downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.85.

NYSE:WMB opened at $11.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.23. Williams Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.88%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

